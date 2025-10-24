Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles, is attracting its share of audience amid a clash with Thamma. Before its release, the film was largely neglected and never part of the discussion; however, its impressive performance in B and C centres has helped post a healthy number on the board in just three days. In the meantime, it has entered the safe zone at the Indian box office by recovering the entire budget. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

Advertisement

In the first two days, the Bollywood romantic drama benefited from the Diwali factor, but on the third day, there was no significant effect of the festive season. Still, it displayed a solid hold by showing a drop of less than 25%. On day 3, it earned 7.1 crores, showing a decline of just 20.04% from day 2’s 8.88 crores. This confirms that the content is being appreciated by its target audience.

Overall, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has earned a good 26.08 crore net at the Indian box office in 3 days. Including GST, it stands at 30.77 crore gross. The trend is expected to remain similar over the remaining weekend, helping the film post a solid sum by the end of the 6-day opening weekend.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 10.1 crores

Day 2 – 8.88 crores

Day 3 – 7.1 crores

Total – 26.08 crores

Enters the safe zone!

Reportedly, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat was made on a budget of just 25 crores. Against this, it has already earned 26.08 crores, thus recovering the entire budget and generating a return on investment (ROI) of 1.08 crores. It equals 4.32% returns. From here, the film starts its journey towards a big success.

While the plus verdict is locked, to become a clean hit, it must make 100% returns at the Indian box office, as per Koimoi’s parameters. The Harshvardhan Kapoor and Sonam Bajwa starrer will achieve 100% returns at a net collection of 50 crores. The target looks easily achievable from the current position.

Box office summary:

Budget – 25 crores

India net collection – 26.08 crores

ROI – 1.08 crores

ROI% – 4.32%

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Spirit Box Office Day 1: Prabhas To Create History By Achieving This Major Milestone Twice On The Opening Day?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News