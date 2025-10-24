Channing Tatum’s crime drama Roofman has outgrossed Dwayne Johnson-led The Smashing Machine and is now set to beat the worldwide total of Jordan Peele’s sports horror Him. Tatum’s film enjoys a decent run at the box office and is expected to be a commercial success at the end of its theatrical run. Scroll below for more.

Advertisement

The film was directed by Derek Cianfrance and features Kirsten Dunst, Ben Mendelsohn, LaKeith Stanfield, Juno Temple, Melonie Diaz, Uzo Aduba, Lily Collias, Jimmy O. Yang, and Peter Dinklage in a star cast led by Channing Tatum. It also has better ratings than the sports horror drama. Tatum’s film has been rated a strong 85% on the Rotten Tomatoes site, while Him received only 30% from the critics.

Roofman’s worldwide collection update

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Roofman collected $417K on its second Wednesday at the domestic box office, declining 43.5% from last Wednesday, when it collected $738K. Owing to its decent performance, the exhibitors expanded the theater count to 3370. With that, the domestic collection of Channing Tatum’s film is $17.02 million.

The overseas collection of Tatum’s crime drama is $4.2 million and is edging closer to the $10 million mark. Combining the domestic and the overseas gross, the worldwide total crossed $20 million and now stands at $21.2 million cume.

Closes in on beating Him’s global total

Him is a supernatural horror film directed by Justin Tipping and produced by Jordan Peele‘s Monkeypaw Productions. The film received negative reviews and is experiencing a poor box office run. It has so far collected $27.56 million at the worldwide box office. Tatum’s Roofman is less than $8 million away from surpassing the global total of Him and moving closer to entering 2025’s top 70 grossers.

What is Roofman about?

Directed by Derek Cianfrance and inspired by a strange true story, the film centers on Jeffrey Manchester (Channing Tatum), a former Army veteran who gains the nickname “Roofman” after robbing McDonald’s outlets by breaking in through their roofs. Following his prison escape, he hides inside a Toys “R” Us store for several months, where he unexpectedly falls for a single mother (Kirsten Dunst). Roofman was released on October 10.

Box Office Summary of Roofman

North America – $17.0 million

International – $4.2 million

Worldwide – $21.2 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Scott Derrickson At The Worldwide Box Office: From Doctor Strange To The Black Phone – His Top 5 Grossers Ranked

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News