American filmmaker Scott Derrickson is best known for his work in horror and supernatural thrillers. His latest film, Black Phone 2, was released in theaters last Friday. It opened with solid numbers and might become one of his top grossers. As Black Phone 2 completes its first week in the theaters, let us look at his top five grossers worldwide. Scroll below for more.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing films of Scott Derrickson.

5. Deliver Us from Evil (2014)

Worldwide collection – $87.9 million

A gritty supernatural thriller following an NYPD officer who uncovers demonic forces behind a series of violent crimes. Blending police drama with horror, the film explores faith, evil, and redemption.

4. The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

Worldwide collection – $145.1 million

A chilling blend of courtroom drama and horror, it follows a priest on trial for the death of a young woman during an exorcism. The film examines the clash between faith, science, and the supernatural.

3. The Black Phone (2021)

Worldwide collection – $161.4 million

A suspenseful horror thriller about a kidnapped boy who discovers a disconnected phone that lets him communicate with his captor’s previous victims. Blending supernatural tension with emotional depth, it delivers a gripping story of survival.

2. The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

Worldwide Collection – $233.1 million

A sci-fi remake about an alien visitor, Klaatu, who comes to Earth with a warning to change humanity’s destructive ways. The film combines action and environmental themes with moral questions about survival and peace.

1. Doctor Strange (2016)

Worldwide collection – $677.8 million

Directed by Scott Derrickson, the film follows neurosurgeon Stephen Strange, who discovers the mystic arts after a career-ending accident. Known for its mind-bending visuals, it introduces magic and alternate dimensions to the MCU.

About Black Phone 2

Scott Derrickson’s Black Phone 2 opened with strong numbers at the domestic box office, collecting $27.3 million. In five days, the horror film has collected $32.5 million in North America and $47.7 million [via Box Office Mojo]. It might surpass the previous film’s global haul and make a place in Derrickson’s top 5 grossers. Scott’s Black Phone 2 was released on October 17.

