After It Ends With You, Colleen Hoover’s yet another hit novel is arriving on the big screen. Josh Boone-directed Regretting You will be released in the theaters on Friday and is looking to have a solid debut at the North American box office. The film features a young and dynamic starcast led by McKenna Grace and Mason Thames. For the numbers, scroll below.

The film was directed by Josh Boone and was based on Colleen Hoover’s novel, also of the same name. Allison Williams and McKenna Grace play mother and daughter in the movie, and the rest of the star cast includes Dave Franco, Mason Thames, Scott Eastwood, Willa Fitzgerald, and Clancy Brown. Previously, It Ends With Us starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni became a big hit with a moderate budget. If this upcoming film strikes a chord with the audience, it will also be a big box office success.

How much is the film expected to earn on its opening weekend in North America?

Regretting You is looking to have a decent opening weekend at the North American box office. Variety’s report suggests Mason Thames is tracking to earn between $8 million and $10 million from 3,000 theaters. According to the report, it had an estimated budget of $30 million, marking Hoover’s second novel adapted for the big screen.

Comparison with It Ends With Us’ debut weekend collection.

It Ends With Us is the first Colleen Hoover novel to get a movie adaptation, and despite the mixed reviews, it became a breakout hit. The film collected $50.01 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. It is 80%-84% less than what the upcoming movie aims to earn in its opening weekend.

More about Regretting You

The upcoming movie premiered at the Zoo Palast in Berlin earlier this month. However, this romance drama received negative reviews from critics, and on Rotten Tomatoes, the critics’ score is just 20%. There is also less buzz around the film, which might also hamper the film’s box office collection. The film follows Morgan Grant [Allison Grant] and her daughter Clara [McKenna Grace] as they explore what’s left behind after a devastating accident, revealing a shocking betrayal that forces them to confront family secrets, redefine love, and rediscover each other. Regretting You will be released on October 24.

