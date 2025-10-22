With a current global haul of $18.1 million, Channing Tatum’s crime comedy flick Roofman currently ranks among the top 100 highest-grossing titles of 2025. And in doing so, the film has surpassed the worldwide totals of Park Chan-wook’s highly rated dark comedy thriller, No Other Choice, Netflix’s animated sensation KPop Demon Hunters, and The Strangers: Chapter 2.

As of now, Roofman needs to earn approximately $29.4 million more to break even at the box office, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule, since it was reportedly made on an estimated $19 million production budget (via Variety). With the film closing in on the $20 million global mark, the critically acclaimed title is on the verge of surpassing the worldwide total of Dwayne Johnson’s sports drama The Smashing Machine. Here’s how much more it needs to earn to outgross it at the global box office.

Roofman vs. The Smashing Machine – Box Office Comparison

According to Box Office Mojo data, here is how the two films have performed globally so far:

Roofman – Box Office Summary

North America: $15.9 million

International: $2.2 million

Worldwide: $18.1 million

The Smashing Machine – Box Office Summary

North America: $11.1 million

International: $7.4 million

Worldwide: $18.5 million

Based on these figures, Roofman currently trails Dwayne Johnson’s latest release by roughly $400K in worldwide earnings. However, given its steady box office momentum, the Channing Tatum-led crime comedy is poised to overtake it soon, and by the time you’re reading this, it may have already done so.

How Roofman Compares to Channing Tatum’s Last Live-Action Release

Before Roofman, Channing Tatum’s last live-action theatrical release was the 2024 rom-com drama Fly Me to the Moon, co-starring Scarlett Johansson. That film earned $42.2 million globally, meaning Roofman still needs approximately $24.1 million more to surpass it. At its current pace, it appears unlikely that the crime comedy will reach this mark during its ongoing theatrical run. However, the final verdict should become clear in the coming weeks.

More About Roofman

Directed by Derek Cianfrance and based on a bizarre true story, the film follows Jeffrey Manchester (Channing Tatum), a former Army veteran who robs McDonald’s restaurants by entering through their roofs, earning the nickname, Roofman. After escaping prison, he hides in a Toys “R” Us store for months and forms a romantic relationship with a single mother (Kirsten Dunst).

Roofman Trailer

