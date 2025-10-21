Former WWE champion and Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson has starred in numerous blockbusters, including the Fast and Furious movies, San Andreas, the Jumanji films, and Rampage. However, his previous live-action film as a lead, Black Adam (2022), earned $393.5 million and fell short of expectations.

Given that, it’s surprising to see his latest release facing challenges at the box office despite positive word-of-mouth. The Smashing Machine, which hit theaters on October 3, 2025, is nearing the end of its third week. Despite receiving rave reviews from critics, especially for Dwayne Johnson’s transformative performance, the sports drama has grossed $18.5 million globally so far.

The Smashing Machine Surpassed An Acclaimed Anthony Hopkins Film

That said, The Smashing Machine has already outgrossed several popular 2025 releases, including the critically acclaimed South Korean film No Other Choice, KPop Demon Hunters, and The Strangers: Chapter 2. Currently, it trails just behind the Tom Hiddleston-starrer fantasy drama The Life of Chuck. Notably, it has also surpassed the lifetime earnings of Anthony Hopkins’ acclaimed sports drama The World’s Fastest Indian (2005). Here’s how the two films compare at the global box office.

The Smashing Machine vs. The World’s Fastest Indian – Box Office Comparison

According to Box Office Mojo data, here is how the two films have performed globally:

The Smashing Machine – Box Office Summary

North America: $11.1 million

International: $7.4 million

Worldwide: $18.5 million

The World’s Fastest Indian – Box Office Summary

North America: $5.1 million

International: $13.2 million

Worldwide: $18.3 million

As the numbers show, The Smashing Machine is already ahead of Anthony Hopkins’ sports film by a margin of around $200K globally.

What’s Ahead for The Smashing Machine?

Given its current momentum and the competition from recent releases, it seems unlikely that the Dwayne Johnson starrer will surpass its $50 million production budget figure during its ongoing theatrical run. While its ultimate global box office performance remains to be seen, we are hopeful that the film will find greater success once it becomes available on digital and OTT platforms after its theatrical run concludes.

More About The Smashing Machine

Directed by Benny Safdie and set in the late 1990s and early 2000s, The Smashing Machine tells the remarkable story of MMA legend Mark Kerr (played by Dwayne Johnson). The film traces his meteoric rise in the brutal world of mixed martial arts and delves into his struggles with fame, addiction, and the emotional turmoil that tested the champion’s strength even beyond the ring.

The Smashing Machine – Official Trailer

