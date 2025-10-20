Angel Studio’s Truth & Treason opened to a strong weekend collection of over $2.7 million in North America, driven by a loyal and niche audience that consistently supports the studio’s releases. The film, based on the true story of Helmuth Hübener, a teenage resistance fighter who defied the Nazi regime during WWII, landed in 6th place on the domestic weekend charts, ahead of popular titles like The Conjuring: Last Rites ($1.5 million), Demon Slayer Infinity Castle ($1.3 million), and The Long Walk ($411K).

Comparing Truth & Treason To Angel Studios’ Previous Releases

Advertisement

With a limited release across 2,000 theatres, the movie began its run with a solid $1.1 million on Friday. The following two days saw minor dips in daily earnings but maintained steady business overall. When compared with Angel Studios’ earlier releases, Truth & Treason stands in the mid-range of its box office performances.

It performed slightly better than Sketch at $2.5 million and Brave the Dark at $2.6 million, while trailing behind Sights at $2.8 million, Sound of Hope at $3.1 million, and The Shift at $4.3 million. The studio’s biggest success remains Sound of Freedom, which opened with $19.7 million, while Cabrini earned $7.2 million and Homestead reached $6 million, per Box Office Mojo.

Critical Acclaim Boosts Truth & Treason Box Office

The film has also been embraced by audiences and critics alike. With a 93% critics score, a 95% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and an IMDb score of 8.3, Truth & Treason has gained strong word-of-mouth support that is clearly visible in its earnings. The movie’s strong debut reflects the dedication of Angel Studios’ niche audience, which continues to show up for each of its releases.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Kiss Of The Spider Woman North America Box Office: Jennifer Lopez’s Thriller Musical Drops 80% In 2nd Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News