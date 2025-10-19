While many Hollywood titles are grabbing attention for either their strong or weak box office runs, a new independent release has quietly stepped into the spotlight. Truth & Treason opened in North America with a limited but significant release, collecting more than $1.1 million on its first day, according to Box Office Mojo.

Impressive Ranking Among Major Titles

The film made its debut in a little over 2,000 theatres and quickly secured a place in the top domestic chart. It ranked fourth, moving ahead of several major titles that had been dominating screens. In the opening day collection, big names like Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another ($1.1m), The Conjuring: Last Rites ($425K), Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle ($330K), and Dwayne Johnson’s The Smashing Machine ($90,965) were left behind by this unexpected competitor.

Truth & Treason: Movie Plot & Ratings

Matt Whitaker directed the film and co-wrote it with Ethan Vincent. The story is based on real events during WWII and follows Helmuth Hübener, a young resistance fighter in Nazi Germany. Ewan Horrocks plays the lead role, portraying the young fighter’s courage and defiance against brutal authority.

The response has been strikingly positive. From 13 critic reviews, the Tomatometer stands at 92%. The audience reception is even stronger, with a 97% score built on more than 100 ratings. This kind of reaction has pushed the film into broader attention despite its limited scale and promotional reach.

Truth & Treason marks another strong example of how independent releases can draw viewers and perform well, even with heavyweight studio projects in the same frame. A couple of weeks back, Good Boy proved the same, and this latest success shows that smaller films still have a solid place at the box office.

Truth & Treason Trailer

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

