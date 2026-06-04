After an underwhelming theatrical run of Game Changer, Ram Charan made a smashing comeback at the box office with Peddi, entering the 100 crore club at the global box office in 24 hours only! The rural sports drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana has set the global box office on fire on its opening day, with the film standing at 110 – 112 crore globally!

Backed by phenomenal advance bookings and an earth-shattering response in the Telugu states, the film has delivered one of the biggest openings for Telugu cinema in recent times. In fact, it is now the third-highest-grossing Telugu film of the year globally!

Peddi Box Office Day 1 Estimates

As per the early estimates, Peddi is opening at 50 – 52 crore on day 1, June 4, Thursday. With paid previews of 18.5 crore, the film earned an opening day collection of 68 – 70 crore at the box office. It registered an occupancy of 45.5% on the opening day across 12,412 shows in India.

Ram Charan’s global pull post RRR continues to pay, and his sports drama hit almost 30 crore overseas on the opening day, taking the worldwide total to 110 – 112 crore gross! The film now stands as the third-highest-grossing Telugu film of 2026 globally after Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (303.76 crore), and The RajaSaab (206.57 crore).

Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, the official synopsis of Peddi says, “In 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh, A spirited villager unites his community through sports to defend their pride against a powerful rival.” The film stars Ram Charan, Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, and others. It also stars Boman Irani and Upendra Limaye in a very special cameo. The sports drama is rated 6.4 on IMDb.

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2026 here.

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