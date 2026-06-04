Peddi is one of the biggest Tollywood releases of 2026 and has arrived in theaters amid fan frenzy. Not just in India but even internationally, the magnum opus is heading for a solid start at the box office. Overseas, everyone is eager to see how it opens in North America (USA and Canada), as Ram Charan enjoys a strong fan base there. His previous films have opened strongly in the territory, and this one, too, is set to repeat the magic. However, the biggie needs much more than a big start, as the breakeven target is huge.

Peddi eyes a strong start in North America

The grand success of RRR has taken the stardom of the Mega Power Star to the next level, but sadly, he failed to fully capitalize on it in his follow-up film. After RRR, he was seen in Game Changer, which opened with strong numbers but emerged as a big failure in the long run. Now, his latest film has taken the first step in the right direction, with premieres alone expected to rake in over $1.5 million.

Peddi saw a big boost in the last few hours, which pushed the final pre-sales of premiere shows to $1.125 million at the North American box office. Based on good occupancy reports, it is expected that premieres will cross $1.5 million. Combining premieres and day 1, the biggie is expected to reach $2 million, which will be a huge start.

Chasing a big target to break even in the territory

Despite such a start, Peddi will need to do heavy lifting, and a favorable word of mouth is a must to become a profitable venture for distributors. As per Venky Box Office, the film must earn $6.5 million (all languages) at the North American box office to break even. With this, it has become the film with the highest breakeven target for Ram Charan in a solo lead. In Indian rupees, it must earn 62.22 crore.

For those who don’t know, Game Changer had a breakeven target of $4.5 million. So, if a comparison is made, Ram Charan’s latest release is chasing 44.44% higher target to break even in North America.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Drishyam 3 Box Office: Chasing Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra To Become Mollywood’s 2nd Highest-Grossing Film Overseas

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News