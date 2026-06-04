Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 has emerged as a massive global success and continues to mint moolah. Both in India and overseas, it has performed brilliantly so far and achieved several milestones. A few days back, it scored a century at the overseas box office, becoming Mollywood’s third film to do so after L2: Empuraan and Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra. Besides this, it’ll soon overtake Lokah to become Mollywood’s second-highest-grossing film internationally. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Drishyam 3 earn at the overseas box office in 14 days?

The Malayalam crime thriller is a blockbuster internationally, thanks to a strong run in the Middle East, North America (USA and Canada), and the UK (UK-Ireland). According to the recent update, the Middle East region has contributed a whopping $6.35 million+, which is equivalent to 60.79 crore+. The North American territory has contributed $1.92 million+, which is equivalent to 18.38 crore+ in Indian rupees. In the UK, it has earned $1.4 million+, which is 13.4 crore+ in Indian rupees.

Overall, Drishyam 3 has amassed a staggering 111.25 crore gross at the overseas box office in 14 days. It’s a blockbuster number, making it Mohanlal’s second film to cross the century mark internationally after L2: Empuraan.

Soon to become Mollywood’s 2nd highest-grossing film internationally

With 111.25 crore, Drishyam 3 is currently the third-highest-grossing Malayalam film at the overseas box office. To claim the second spot, it must beat Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra (119.9 crore), which is just 8.65 crore away. So, with another 8.66 crore, the Drishyam threequel will become Mollywood’s second-highest-grossing film internationally.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers at the overseas box office:

L2: Empuraan – 142.25 crore Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 119.9 crore Drishyam 3 – 111.25 crore (14 days) Thudarum – 93.8 crore Vaazha 2 – 85.75 crore Manjummel Boys – 73.4 crore 2018 – 69.5 crore Aadu 3 – 61 crore Sarvam Maya – 60.6 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 59.5 crore

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