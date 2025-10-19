Tron: Ares, the latest entry in the Tron film series, is currently in its second week of theatrical release but continues to struggle to attract large audiences. The film opened to a modest $33.2 million in its first three days, noticeably lower than Tron: Legacy’s $44 million debut back in 2010, per Screen Rant. Given its current box office trend, surpassing the previous film’s $400 million global total seems unlikely. However, the Jared Leto-led sci-fi actioner has already outperformed the original Tron (1982), which earned $33 million.

With a current global tally of $73.2 million, Tron: Ares now ranks among the top 40 highest-grossing films of 2025. After recently overtaking Al Pacino’s crime classic Scarface and Osgood Perkins’ acclaimed 2025 comedy-horror The Monkey, the film is now closing in on its next target — the 2025 star-studded animated film The King of Kings, featuring Kenneth Branagh, Uma Thurman, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and Oscar Isaac. Let’s take a look at how much more Tron: Ares needs to earn to outgross it at the global box office.

Tron: Ares vs. The King of Kings – Box Office Comparison

According to Box Office Mojo data, here is a comparison of the two films at the global box office.

Tron: Ares – Box Office Summary

North America: $46.4 million

International: $26.7 million

Worldwide: $73.1 million

The King of Kings – Box Office Summary

North America: $60.2 million

International: $17.5 million

Worldwide: $77.7 million

As the figures indicate, Tron: Ares currently trails the star-studded animated film by approximately $4.6 million in worldwide earnings. At its current pace, the sci-fi threequel is likely to surpass it in the next few days.

Tron: Ares – Earnings-to-Budget Performance

The sci-fi film was produced on an estimated budget of $180 million. With a current worldwide total of $73.1 million, the threequel still needs to earn roughly $106.9 million to cover its production budget. However, based on the standard 2.5x multiplier rule used to estimate box office break-even points, Tron: Ares would need to gross around $450 million globally, a figure that now appears to be out of reach for the film to achieve. The final verdict is expected to be clear in the coming weeks.

More About Tron: Ares

Directed by Joachim Rønning, the third installment in the Tron film series is set fifteen years after Tron: Legacy. The plot follows a highly advanced Program named Ares, which is brought from the digital world into the real world for a dangerous mission. It features Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, and Jodie Turner-Smith, among others.

Tron: Ares – Official Trailer

