Leonardo DiCaprio’s film One Battle After Another is not only chasing the $200 million major global milestone but is also set to enter 2025’s top 20 grossers. To achieve this feat, the film will have to beat a comedy sequel, and it is expected to happen this weekend only. Keep scrolling for more.

Advertisement

According to reports, Paul Thomas Anderson‘s movie is tracking a loss of $100 million despite the Oscar buzz and strong ratings. The movie was made on a tentpole film budget, but it is not earning accordingly. It is expected to win some major awards in the upcoming award season, which might ease the disappointment of losing at the box office.

Here’s how much the film has earned worldwide after 21 days

Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer film has crossed the $50 million mark at the box office in North America, but this is not expected from a movie with a budget of around $130 million. Anyway, the movie’s domestic total is $57.9 million after twenty-one days of theatrical run. Internationally, the film is set to hit $100 million this weekend and currently stands at the $90 million mark. Allied to the domestic cume, One Battle After Another‘s worldwide collection is $147.9 million and is crossing the $150 million mark this weekend.

Set to beat Freakier Friday & Break into 2025 top 20 grossers

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest update, Leonardo DiCaprio‘s film is on track to beat Freakier Friday and enter 2025’s top 20 grossers. For the unversed, Frekier Friday is at #20 with its $153.04 million global haul. PTA’s film is less than $6 million away from surpassing that film and breaking into the 2025 top 20 highest-grossing films list.

What is the film about?

Bob is a washed-up revolutionary who lives in a state of stoned paranoia, surviving off-grid with his spirited and self-reliant daughter, Willa. When his evil nemesis resurfaces and Willa goes missing, the former radical scrambles to find her as both father and daughter battle the consequences of their pasts. One Battle After Another was released on September 26.

Box Office Summary

North America – $57.9 million

International – $90.0 million

Worldwide – $147.9 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Roofman Box Office: Channing Tatum’s Film Eyes Break-Even Below $50 Million — Here’s The Target!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News