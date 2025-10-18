The latest Tron movie starring Jared Leto continues its disappointing run at the box office. Tron: Ares completed its first week underwhelmingly, failing to reach even the $50 million milestone. This is jeopardising the film’s future milestones, which is bad not only for this movie but also for the franchise. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For a tentpole movie such as this, an opening north of $100 million worldwide would have been favourable. However, this, too, is headed for massive commercial failure. It reportedly has a net budget of $180 million and, therefore, requires well over $300 million to break even. It is going to face some competition from Black Phone 2. If the movie gains traction, then Jared Leto’s film will suffer more.

Tron: Ares box office collection on day 7 in North America

The threequel is earning disappointing numbers at the box office and finished its first week. Tron: Ares collected just $1.5 million on Thursday [via Box office Mojo], declining by 19.2% from Wednesday’s discount day. This is lower than Tron: Legacy’s $6.1 million. The decline is worse than Morbius‘ 17.5%, and with that, it has hit the $43.4 million cume at the North American box office.

Might not even cross the $100 million milestone domestically!

The Jared Leto-starrer film will hit the $50 million mark at the North American box office on its second Friday. However, according to trade analysts, the threequel might not even cross the $100 million milestone at the domestic box office. Things are looking so bad for the sci-fi movie that it might not even cross the $70 million mark in North America.

More about the movie

The Tron threequel is also getting thrashed at the overseas box office. It has not yet crossed the $100 million mark worldwide, but globally, the film has crossed $70.16 million in one week. A highly sophisticated program, Ares, is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission. Tron: Ares was released on October 10.

