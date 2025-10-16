Benedict Cumberbatch’s latest film, The Roses, managed to cross a quiet milestone at the box office while nearing the end of its theatrical run. The satirical black comedy, directed by Jay Roach and based on the 1981 novel The War of the Roses, has earned more than $50 million worldwide. The film, released on August 29 with a $30 million budget, struggled from the beginning; yet, it somehow reached this mark when almost no one expected it to.

The Roses Worldwide Box Office Performance

The Roses, still playing in a little over 100 theatres across North America, has earned a total of $50.5 million, with most of the revenue coming from international audiences. Domestic earnings were around $15.2 million, and overseas markets contributed $35.2 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

While these numbers are modest for a film featuring an actor of Cumberbatch’s stature, the milestone is notable considering the disastrous start the movie had. The film still faces a considerable loss since it needed roughly $75 million to break even.

The Roses Outperforms Several 2025 Box Office Titles

Although The Roses failed commercially, it managed to outperform several high-profile projects that were expected to do much better. Among those are the horror sequel M3GAN 2.0 ($39 million), Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody 2 ($41 million), and Margot Robbie’s ambitious comeback A Big Bold Beautiful Journey ($20.1 million), which followed her billion-dollar success with Barbie. Each of these titles fell short, while Cumberbatch’s film quietly moved past them without drawing much attention.

Adding to the surprise, some of the latest releases, including Dwayne Johnson’s The Smashing Machine ($17.1 million) and horror titles like Him ($27.8 million) and The Strangers: Chapter 2 ($16.6 million), are also projected to finish below The Roses. While Cumberbatch’s film can still be considered a financial flop, it managed to cross the $50 million mark without much attention, while other releases continued to dominate headlines.

The Roses Box Office Summary

Domestic – $15.2 million

International – $35.2 million

Worldwide – $50.5 million

