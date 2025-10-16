One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, is being praised widely for its performances and direction. The film has a massive budget, but its momentum is slow. The latest reports suggest it is tracking to suffer a hefty loss at the box office, putting a dent in Warner Bros Pictures’ excellent run so far. Keep scrolling for more.

The action thriller features an ensemble cast led by Leonardo DiCaprio, with supporting cast members Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti. The film has received 95% from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and the audience score is 85%.

How much has the film earned after 19 days at the worldwide box office?

One Battle After Another might be in the top domestic rankings, but a film with a hefty budget like this should earn record collections in its initial weeks. The movie witnessed a drop of 50% on its second weekend. The earnings dropped below $1 million on this discounted Tuesday, collecting $938K at the domestic box office. It fell by 47.5% from last Tuesday, when it raked in $1.7 million. The domestic collection of the film is $56.6 million, and it collected that in 19 days.

Internationally, the film is not bringing in much revenue. After two weeks, the action thriller has collected $85.2 million. Adding the domestic and overseas collections, the total is $141.8 million. It has exceeded its net production of over $130 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $56.7 million

International – $85.2 million

Worldwide – $141.9 million

One Battle After Another is tracking a loss of $100 million.

Paul Thomas Anderson helmed One Battle After Another, which was made on a net production of $130 million; another $70 million went on its promotion. Therefore, the action thriller must make around $325 million to break even, and to be profitable, it will have to earn more than that. Now, according to Variety‘s report based on studio executives who are knowledgeable about films with similar budgets, Leo’s movie is tracking to lose $100 million.

Since theaters usually keep half ticket sales, the studio only gets about half of the box office revenue. On top of that, Leonardo DiCaprio usually takes a cut of the box office from the first dollar earned, which means the studio recoups even less before paying him. However, a Warner Bros Pictures spokesperson disagreed with the estimates, saying it had a good year at the box office.

Why is Leonardo DiCaprio’s Oscar hopeful flick losing economically?

The film is set up with very high expectations and a challenging narrative. However, the collections are good since it is an original movie that is R-rated and quite lengthy. But the biggest problem here is the inflated costs. Its hefty budget and break-even target make it vulnerable to modest drops. Additionally, weak box office holds, unclear marketing, niche appeal, and tough competition are making profits hard, despite strong reviews and Oscar buzz.

One Battle After Another was released in the theaters on September 26 and is still $150 million+ behind its break-even cost.

