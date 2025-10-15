Lionsgate’s The Strangers: Chapter 2 has turned out to be one of the biggest horror movie disappointments of 2025, even in a year ruled by the genre. The film, a sequel and the fourth entry in the series, was expected to continue the franchise’s momentum, but it now lags far behind its break-even mark and appears set to end its run with a substantial loss. The supposed final chapter of the series is already being prepared, but the weak response to this installment has made the road ahead uncertain.

The Strangers: Chapter 2 Box Office Performance

With a worldwide gross of around $16.1 million against its $8.5 million budget, most of the movie’s earnings have come from domestic audiences, making up more than 85% of the total revenue, per Box Office Mojo.

The Strangers: Chapter 2 Box Office Summary

North America – $13.7m

International – $2.3m

Worldwide – $16.1m

The response from international viewers has been weak, resulting in an early exit from many global screens and eliminating any chance of significant overseas growth. The film’s limited international traction has prevented it from building the same momentum as other recent horror hits.

Domestically, the movie has managed to stay in the race a little longer. Its most recent weekend crossed the $1 million mark, continuing a streak of three weekends above that line since release. Even after losing 812 theatres, the film managed a 42% drop and collected $1.6 million, compared to $2.8 million the previous weekend.

The Strangers: Chapter 2 Beats James Wan’s Malignant

The steady but small domestic performance has helped The Strangers sequel surpass the North American total of James Wan’s Malignant, which earned about $13.3 million in the domestic market.

Malignant Box Office Summary

North America – $13.3m

International – $21.5m

Worldwide – $34.8m

However, Malignant still leads in global earnings with around $34.8 million, thanks to stronger international results, a number that The Strangers: Chapter 2 will not reach. Despite its consistent domestic draw, the lack of worldwide appeal has made it one of the rare horror films this year to fall short of expectations.

