The Strangers: Chapter 2 has stumbled badly at the box office, with its opening weekend numbers painting a grim picture. The horror sequel starring Madelaine Petsch managed to pull in only $5.9 million in North America across just under 2,700 theatres. It started with $2.4 million on Friday, then dropped to $2.1 million on Saturday, and fell further to $1.3 million on Sunday, as per Box Office Mojo.

Usually, movies see a weekend boost, with Saturday earnings rising from Friday, but here the decline from day one signals poor word of mouth and the negative reception from critics. Rotten Tomatoes gave it a harsh 17%, reflecting both audience and critical disappointment.

The Strangers Sequel Fails To Match Predecessor’s Success

The sequel also performed far below its predecessor. The first chapter, a remake of the 2008 original, opened to $11.8 million, almost double the earnings of the second instalment. Lionsgate’s attempt to leverage the year’s horror trend has failed, with the film not even coming close to the success Warner Bros has managed with multiple horror hits this year.

The Strangers: Chapter 2 Trails Behind 2025 Horror Peers

Comparing the numbers with other horror releases of 2025, The Strangers: Chapter 2 falls behind even some lukewarm films. I Know What You Did Last Summer opened to $12.7 million, Bring Her Back to $7.1 million, and Together to $6.7 million. The numbers show that the sequel underperformed against films that were themselves not massive hits.

The Strangers’ Third Installment Plans Look Risky

The situation becomes more baffling considering the first film also struggled. Despite both instalments failing to make a mark, a third chapter is reportedly planned. With no profits from the previous releases and a history of lukewarm responses, the decision to continue the series seems risky. Lionsgate faces a challenge in convincing audiences that the story is worth following after two weak outings.

The Strangers: Chapter 2 clearly shows how sequels can falter when they fail to capture interest and momentum.

The Strangers: Chapter 2 Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Conjuring: Last Rites Worldwide Box Office: Outgrosses Quentin Tarantino’s Highest-Grossing Oscar-Winning Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News