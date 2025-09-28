Zack Cregger’s horror hit Weapons is now moving towards the final stretch of its theatrical run after a surprisingly strong performance. The film was showing in 1,186 theaters across North America until last Thursday, but the count has since fallen by 56%, with about 512 still playing it. What started with modest expectations has grown into one of the biggest horror successes of 2025, landing in the top five highest-grossing horror films of the year.

Weapons Set To Surpass La La Land In Domestic Market

Even though Weapons’ current worldwide gross cannot match the scale of major global hits, its domestic numbers put it in rare company. With a collection of $150.3 million in North America, it now has a chance to surpass the domestic haul of the Oscar-winning musical drama La La Land ($151.1 million), which starred Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in lead roles. While La La Land collected over $500 million worldwide, far above Weapons, the fact that a horror release with a modest budget is approaching its domestic total underlines how far it has come.

As the weeks wind down, the question is not whether Weapons can hit new heights internationally but how much more it can squeeze out from its reduced screen count before leaving theatres for good. Whatever the final tally, its run has already secured a place as one of the year’s most remarkable box office stories.

Weapons Crosses $264 Million At The Worldwide Box Office

The film has now made a little over $264 million worldwide, though it has been hovering around that number for several days. Entering its eighth weekend, Weapons still shows some signs of life. On Friday, September 26, 2025, the film’s domestic box office jumped by 68.5%, bringing in $135K that day, per Box Office Mojo.

However, it looks unlikely that Weapons will cross the one million mark across the three-day weekend, a milestone it had consistently achieved during its previous seven weekends.

Limited Screens Impact Weapons’ Earnings

Outside North America, most theatres have already pulled the film, which limits any significant global growth. With the reduced theatre count domestically, the chance of hitting $270 million worldwide now appears slim.

Still, its domestic record is impressive. Weapons crossed $150 million in North America, becoming only the third horror release this year to do so, alongside Sinners and The Conjuring: Last Rites. This milestone highlights the strong reception it enjoyed among audiences at home.

Weapons Box Office Summary

Domestic – $150.3 million

International – $114.2 million

Worldwide – $264.5 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie Box Office: Unexpected Hit Surpasses Expectations with $4.3M Opening Day, Set for $12M–$15M Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News