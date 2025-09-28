Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie hit theatres on September 26, the same day Leonardo DiCaprio and Paul Thomas Anderson’s highly anticipated One Battle After Another released. Despite the stiff competition, Gabby’s adventure surprised everyone, raking in almost half of One Battle After Another’s domestic numbers, far exceeding the modest expectations set by analysts.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie’s Strong Domestic Performance Against Major Releases

The musical fantasy comedy was made on a $32 million budget and is based on the popular Netflix series Gabby’s Dollhouse, created by Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey, both serving as executive producers. With fewer than 100 theatres compared to Paul Anderson’s latest, the movie has already grossed over $4.5 million worldwide, including $700,000 from Tuesday previews alone.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie Box Office Summary

North America – $4.3m

International – $186,000

Total – $4.5m

Universal Pictures had seemed unsure about its US performance, but Gabby’s movie pulled in the second-highest Friday collection, just behind One Battle After Another. It also surpassed other new releases like The Strangers: Chapter 2 and older hits such as The Conjuring: Last Rites and Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle.

The Gap Between Hollywood Executives and New Generation Audiences

The movie’s domestic reception highlights the widening gap between Hollywood executives and the tastes of younger audiences. Had the studio promoted it as aggressively as some bigger titles, this modest film might have opened at number one, even against the DiCaprio blockbuster. Current projections now place Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie on track for a $12 to $15 million three-day opening weekend, a major achievement considering the initial skepticism.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie Storyline

The story follows Gabby (Laila Lockhart Kraner), Pandy Paws, and the Gabby Cats on a road trip with Grandma Gigi (Gloria Estefan) to Cat Francisco to work on a special project. During the journey, CatRat accidentally lets their dollhouse loose, and a cat lady named Vera (Kristen Wiig) buys it, separating the cats. To rescue them, Gabby, Pandy, and CatRat shrink themselves, meeting Chumsley, helping MerCat escape the aquarium as a mermaid, encountering kitty gnomes, and even interacting with the Kitty Fairy. They steal back the dollhouse using a bird-like vehicle while Vera is distracted.

In the end, Chumsley briefly causes trouble but Gabby, Vera, and friends reconcile, restoring the magic and completing Gigi’s dog-themed dollhouse project.

