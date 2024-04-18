Margot Robbie Took Home Staggering 34% Of Barbie's Budget In Salary While Ryan Gosling Was Paid Only 8%

Barbie created a huge phenomenon upon its release in July 2023. Starring Margot Robbie in the lead, the fantasy comedy grossed way over a billion dollars at the worldwide box office. But do you know how much the lead actress and her love interest, Ryan Gosling, were paid for the film? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Barbie clashed at the box office with the Christopher Nolan directorial Oppenheimer. It led to the viral Barbenheimer effect, which helped the films garner massive hype among the audiences. Both movies were strong on content, but it was ultimately the Greta Gerwig directorial that won the box office race.

Barbie Budget & Box Office Collection

The fantasy comedy was initially planned to be made on a staggering budget of $100 million. But the cost eventually inflated to $145 million. At the worldwide box office, Barbie accumulated a sum of $636 million in the domestic markets. In addition, $809 million was earned from the international markets.

The overall collections from the worldwide box office were $1.4 billion. It was the highest-grossing film of 2023, the most successful global release for Warner Bros, the first film to gross over $1 billion dollar for a female director, and the list of records goes on.

How much did Margot Robbie get paid for Barbie?

Earlier reports suggested Margot Robbie was paid a base salary of $12.5 million for her performance in the fantasy comedy. In addition, her production company bought the Barbie IP years before the film was released.

Considering the box office bonuses and other factors, Margot took home a sum of a staggering $50 million. This means, the leading actress ultimately took home a chunk of 34% of the overall budget alone.

Ryan Gosling’s salary for Barbie

Ryan Gosling was so convincing as Ken that fans demanded a solo movie based on his iconic character. He was reportedly paid a sum of $12.5 million for his role.

