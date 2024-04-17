Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s Anyone But You turned out to be one of the biggest hits of 2023. The film received love worldwide, and many movie-going audiences discussed how they would want such rom-coms to be back. Sydney and Glen starrer is helmed by Will Gluck and it is loosely based on William Shakespeare’s ‘Much Ado About Nothing’.

The film was released in theatres on December 22, 2023. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the audience gave it immense love. It was made on a budget of at least 25 million dollars but made a box office collection of over 218 million dollars worldwide. Due to its juicy romantic story, many want to rewatch the movie. People who have missed it in theatres are eagerly waiting for the Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell starrer to be released online. Well, we have good news.

Anyone But You On Netflix

The romantic comedy was initially made available on VoD last month. However, fans can now watch the movie free on Netflix if they have a subscription. Earlier, reports stated that Anyone But You would release on Netflix on April 23, 2024. However, Netflix’s ‘New & Popular’ section listed the movie in the ‘Coming This Week’ section. The movie will now stream on Friday, April 19, 2024. At least, that’s what we see on Netflix India.

The streaming platform has described the movie’s plot as this, “At a lavish destination wedding, two singles whose one date ended badly pretend to be a couple to pacify her interfering parents and make her ex jealous”.

Meanwhile, Anyone But You might also get a sequel. Both Syndey and Glen have often teased their fans indirectly about taking the story forward. It would be interesting to see the kind of reception the movie receives once it drops online this week.

