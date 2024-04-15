Megan Fox has been and still is one of the s*x symbols in Hollywood, and now Sydney Sweeney is presently facing overs*xualization in her career. The Jennifer’s Body star has recently spoken on that matter and gave her advice to the young actress. A few weeks ago, Sydney opened up about the matter and revealed that she felt like she had no control over it. Find out what the Jennifer’s Body star has to say about it.

For the unversed, Sydney and Megan were in the horror action, Night Teeth. It was released in 2021. The Euphoria actress is currently all over the news for her back-to-back releases from Anyone But You to Madame Web and Immaculate. Her movie with Glen Powell did surprisingly well at the box office, while Marvel was a big dud.

Megan Fox, on the other hand, joined the ‘The Expendables’ franchise alongside Jason Statham with Expend4bles, which also featured action star Sylvester Stallone. She made news with her new look of blue hair at the Coachella and her latest interview regarding Sydney Sweeney is also from the event. The Madame Web star’s fan club posted a clip from Megan’s interview with E! News.

The interviewer asked Megan Fox whether she shared any words of wisdom with Sydney Sweeney regarding being oversexualized. The Jennifer’s Body actress revealed, “I haven’t given her advice about that, she hasn’t sought advice from me.” But she added, “I would gladly give it, but I don’t know I have any good advice to give.”

Megan Fox continued, “I’m not like my answer is like… I’ve survived barely, yeah… So just you gotta I don’t know… you gotta find God in some form to make it through.”

Megan Fox talks about the sexualization that Sydney Sweeney suffers: “I don’t know that I have any good advice to give, I’m not like my answer is like I’ve survive it barely”. pic.twitter.com/rkz1UFySlr — Sydney Sweeney fans (@SSydneyBest) April 15, 2024

Previously, in an interview with Variety, Sydney Sweeney reflected on her s*x symbol status and expressed her take on it. The actress said that people say things about her in whatever they want because they believe she is not on a human level anymore because of her acting profession. Sydney admitted that she has no control over the relationship people have with her and called it weird.

For more updates on the latest Hollywood stars, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Keira Knightley Declared Atonement’s ‘Bookshelf Scene’ The Best Love-Making Scene Ever But For James McAvoy It Was ‘Sweaty & Uncomfortable’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News