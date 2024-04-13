The biographical musical drama based on the life of singing legend Bob Marley has made its debut on the OTT platform. Bob Marley: One Love featured Marvel’s Secret Invasion star Kingsley Ben-Adir in the titular character and, after a decent run at the box office, will be rocking the streaming platforms. Scroll below to get all the deets.

Besides the Barbie star, the movie also featured Quan-Dajai Henriques as a teenage Bob and Nolan Collignon as a young Bob. Lashana Lynch, James Norton, Tosin Cole, Ashton Barrett Jr, and Anthony Welsh were also part of the supporting cast. The movie was reportedly announced by Paramount Pictures in 2018, and the production began in December 2022 and was wrapped in April last year.

Filmmaker Reinaldo Marcus Green, best known for the Oscar-nominated film King Richard, helmed the director’s chair for Bob Marley: One Love. Bob’s son, Ziggy Marley, and his wife, Rita Marley, are the producers of this movie. It had been distributed by Paramount Pictures.

According to Billboard, Bob Marley: One Love debuted on the streaming platform Paramount+ on Friday, April 12. The subscribers can stream the Bob Marley biopic starring Lashana Lynch and Kingsley Ben-Adir without any additional cost. The streaming plans start at $5.99/month for Paramount+ Essential and $11.99/month for Paramount+ with Showtime.

Bob Marley: One Love was released on several other OTT platforms on VOD last month, on March 19. Besides Paramount+, it is also available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

More about Bob Marley: One Love

It tells the story of the Jamaican music enthusiast who became one of the greatest reggae singers and songwriters in music history. It celebrates the life of Marley and how he overcame the hurdles to achieve unimaginable fame, love, and success.

The film was released in the US on February 14, and as per Box Office Mojo, it opened at $28.6 million there. Bob Marley: One Love earned $176.93 million worldwide.

