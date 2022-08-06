British actress Lashana Lynch, who is known for her work in “No Time To Die”, has been tapped to play Bob Marley’s wife, Rita, in the untitled Bob Marley biopic.

Advertisement

Her fellow British actor, Kingsley Ben-Adir, will be seen portraying the legendary Reggae singer with King Richard director Reinaldo Marcus Green helming the project, reports ‘Deadline’.

Advertisement

Similar to the casting of Bob, a large net was cast when it came to finding the right person to play Rita including looking to find someone with Jamaican descent (Lashana Lynch was born in England but her family comes from Jamaica).

According to ‘Deadline,’ following several tests including chemistry reads with Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch not only won over execs but also Rita and the Marley family, who all gave their blessing to the casting.

‘Deadline’ further states that Rita, Ziggy and Cedella Marley will produce on behalf of Tuff Gong. Robert Teitel will also produce. Script has been penned by Green and Zach Baylin.

Bob Marley died of cancer in 1981 at age 36, but in that short lifetime he changed the landscape of music, introducing generations to reggae with such songs as “Get Up, Stand Up”, “One Love”, “No Woman, No Cry”, “Could You Be Loved”, “Buffalo Soldier”, “Jammin” and “Redemption Song”.

While the audience remember Bob for his impact on the Reggae scene and political activism, his and Rita’s love story has its own timeless feel to it and is equally essential to telling his incredible life story.

The two met when Rita was a young singer and Bob was still a member of the Wailers vocal trio. After she joined The Soulettes, Marley began mentoring the group, which ultimately led to the two falling in love.

Lashana Lynch was recently seen in Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”. Next up for her is Sony’s “The Woman King”, which is already drawing award season buzz as well as Netflix’s “Matilda” adaptation where she plays Ms. Honey.

Must Read: Avengers: Endgame Alternate Pitch By Kevin Feige Killed Not Just Iron Man & Black Widow But All The 6 OGs, Read The Crazy Details

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram