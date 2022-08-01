‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ star Xochitl Gomez talked about her experience on the set of the Marvel blockbuster. In the movie, she plays America Chavez, a girl who can jump between universes. Her life gets endangered after a major character decides to capture her in order to explore her dimension-travelling powers.

During the interview with Collider, Gomez reflected on which state of mind we left her character by the end of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, what’s next for America, and the young superhero’s biggest weakness.

Xochitl Gomez also shared how she sees her own character and what role the universe-hopper can play in the upcoming entries of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is already mapped out all the way to Phase 6 in 2026.

“Well, I mean, at this point, you know�she’s getting over her trust issues, obviously. And I feel like she just needs a place to call home and she needs some discipline and structure in her life. And I think Wong is doing that. But I think one thing she definitely needs to learn is she needs to learn to work with others.” Xochitl Gomez said.

“Obviously, she’s been working alone, and she’s also just been destined to be a leader. So in order to be a leader, you also have to learn to work with others and help one another. And I think she has the qualities to be an amazing leader, but I think there’s a few other things she has to learn first.”

Xochitl Gomez previously starred in acclaimed Netflix comedy ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’.

Marvel is still mum on when we’ll see America Chavez again, but ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ screenwriter Michael Waldron (Loki) teased that her story is set up.

Considering the studio’s recent tendency to tell origin stories on Disney+ series, there’s a chance we get to see America figuring out her path in a six-episode arc in the comfort of our own home.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and 28th movie overall in the franchise. It features Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda Maximoff (Elisabeth Olsen) on opposite sides of a complex issue. The movie grossed over $950 million worldwide, and currently sits at #2 on the top 10 highest-grossing films of the year.

