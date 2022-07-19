Benedict Cumberbatch – the actor who is known as Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sherlock Holmes in the BBC production Sherlock, turns a year older today. That’s right, the s*xy and talented English actor celebrates his 46th birthday today. And we decided to celebrate it by telling you all about his achievement – not the projects and characters he has to his name but the fees he earned when he signed on for them.

Before he became a global name thanks to Sherlock and the Avenger movies – solo and standalone, the two-time Academy Awards nominee was part of several films, television shows and theatre productions among others. While his on-stage career started in 1998 with the play ‘Rat in the Skull,’ he stepped into films and television in 2002 with the short film Hills Like White Elephants and Tipping the Velvet respectively.

Without actually mentioning all the detaining of when Benedict Cumberbatch did which film and which series, we bring you data about how much he earned for his first film, the subsequent big titles and his 7 years long-running mystery crime drama Sherlock (2010-2017).

The only son of television actors Timothy Carlton and Wanda Ventham, Benedict Cumberbatch is one of the wealthiest actors across the globe and is said to have a net worth of around $40 Million (as per celebritynetworth.com). So how did he make so much? Well, according to Luxatic, Cumberbatch’s first big cheque was for his role as Patrick Watts in the 2006 movie Starter For 10. The Marvel actor earned $246,000 for it.

For 2013’s 12 Years a Slave, the site reported the Avenger actor earning $230,000 – a 6.39% drop and then $1.2 million (a 487.33% rise compared to the 2006 film) for 2014’s The Imitation Game – a film for which he earned an Oscar nomination in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category. As per the site, Cumberbatch earned $946,000 – a 21.67% decrease as compared to the 2014 film, for his performance as William M. Bulger in 2015’s Black Mass.

While these fees numbers are high, do you know how much he charged the makers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for each of his appearances and the amount he earned to play Sherlock Holmes? Well, as per media reports, Benedict Cumberbatch’s salary for his first film outing as the MCU sorcerer, the actor earned around $5 million. This fee in comparison to his salary for the 2006 film is a 2,032.52% increase. Astonishing, isn’t it!

The same site also reported that the actor earnings for main roles increased to $1 million – that’s over 406% in comparison to the Starter For 10. By this statement it’s understood that the actor earned a minimum 7-digit figure for his appearances in films like Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Unfortunately, details regarding how much he earned for his appearance in the 2021 Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home hasn’t been disclosed yet.

As per a Just Jared report, quoting Matt Belloni, a film industry insider, the actor’s latest outing as Doctor Strange in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ earned him a whopping $7.5 million plus bonuses. With the movie grossing over $950 million worldwide, we wonder what the actual amount written on the cheque addressed to him is. Also percentage-wise, that means Benedict Cumberbatch saw a 150% increase from his first standalone film to the next. If the hike between his two standalone films is 1.5 times is shocking let us blow your mind away by telling you how much increase it means in comparison to 2006’s Starter For 10. Hold your breath. The salary hike the Doctor Strange actor has seen between the films released 16 years apart is a whopping 3,048.78%.

Talking about his part as the ace British detective, the above-mentioned site reported that the actor got paid over $500,000 per season for his performance as Sherlock Holmes.

Seeing his performances in shows and films over the years, Benedict Cumberbatch’s fee hike is totally justified. Don’t you agree?

Happy Birthday, Benedict.

