The South Korean boy band BTS enjoys a massive fan following around the globe. It’s the ARMY (their fandom) that helped the septet rise to immense fame. Well, apart from their concerts, shows, and other endorsements, the boys are very much capable of minting quite some huge amount of money from social media too.

Advertisement

Just last year in December the septet – RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, Jungkook, V and J-Hope made their Instagram debut leaving the entire ARMY super elated. Just in a day, the boy band welcomed millions of followers on the social media handle. Talking about their social media handle, take a look at the earnings the boys can make once they start dropping sponsored posts. We are sure the numbers will leave you baffled.

Advertisement

RM (Kim Namjoon): The leader of BTS RM enjoys a massive fan following of 36M followers on Instagram. The posts on his account are all about museum outings, concert pictures and many other interesting updates on his daily life. As per the report by Koreaboo, the price of a sponsored post on the leader’s account would be a whopping cost of $16K which is around Rs 12 lakhs in Indian rupees.

Jin (Kim Seokjin): Jin who is the eldest member of the boy band enjoys a fan following of 37M followers on Instagram. Apart from his cute snaps and thriving stories, according to the same reports, he can earn up to $51K to $614K, say what now!

V (Kim Taehyung): Everyone’s beloved member V has a huge number of followers of 47M and growing followers. Every minute his followers are just growing in real-time, all thanks to his high engagement posts and stories. Even though V has claimed that he does not understand the algorithm of IG, according to the reports, can get about $68K USD-$810K USD which is more than Rs 54 lakhs per post. The number has us dizzy!

Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook): aka The Golden Maknae of BTS who enjoys 43M plus Instagram followers can earn around USD 33K to $395K which is about 20 lakh per post.

Jimin (Park Jimin): The heartthrob of BTS has 39M plus followers on Instagram and can reportedly earn about USD 63K to USD 756K which is well over Rs 50 lakh per post. The bar has been set super high for other artists for sure.

Suga (Min Yoongi): Yoongi has a humongous following of 36M plus followers on Instagram and can make up to USD 54K to $645K which is around Rs 40 lakhs plus. This is just getting insane!

J-Hope (Jung Hoseok): Lastly, everyone’s J-Hope Oppa who has a following of 37M plus can earn about USD 37K to $449K which is around Rs 30 lakhs plus.

Phew, we are for sure that the septet can rule anything in no time.

What are your thoughts on the BTS members earning this much through social media alone? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Zack Snyder’s Cut Of Justice League Movement Was Supported By Fake Accounts & The Number Is Huge, Says Warner Bros’ Report

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram