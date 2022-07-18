BTS is one of the greatest boy bands of not just in Asia but the world and their popularity has a lot to do with how nicely they treat their fanbase, popularly known as the ARMYs. The septet and their managing company’s decision to drop weekly vlogs comes as a relief amidst the break news and looks like its effect is also showing on several businesses in South Korea. Kim Taehyung aka V’s vlog was such a hit that a restaurant had to send a bunch of customers back.

For the unversed, the Bangtan Boys recently announced that they will be working on music separately for a while now but made a promise to be back as a band soon. Their alleged hiatus news was so powerful that even the stock market suffered within minutes of the announcement. On the other hand, the seven members will soon drop albums of their own and J-Hope’s version has already been receiving a raving response from the audience.

In the above-mentioned vlog, V was seen visiting the Han River in South Korea and a famous park around the area. He not only finished a dentist appointment on camera, but also went on to buy corn from a local vendor in the vicinity. The video has over 13 million views on YouTube at the moment.

Now, according to recent revelations made by a bunch of fans in South Korea, V’s recent vlog for their official channel has boomed tourism and has lifted up the business of all the places he visited on that day. The restaurant that he went to in the video saw so many customers after the vlog dropped that they ran out of food and ingredients, forcing a few people to leave empty stomachs. Have a look.

[TRANS] OP’s friend visited the restaurant Taehyung ate at in his Drive with V Vlog. Ever since the Vlog aired the restaurant has become a hot spot & is buzzing with people “[..] My friend left without eating because the restaurant ran out of food/ran out of ingredients” pic.twitter.com/CCLxYFOXQb — TTP (@thetaeprint) July 17, 2022

What do you think about this new tale of V selling out all the food at a restaurant unintentionally? Let us know in the comments.

