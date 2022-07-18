Pop-singer Britney Spears has signalled that she may soon return to making music as she showed off her infamous vocal skills.

Advertisement

The 40-year-old chart topping star first burst onto the music scene back in 1998 with the release of her debut single, ‘Baby… One More Time’, which rocketed to the top of the charts on both sides of the Atlantic, reports mirror.co.uk.

Advertisement

But for fans of the singer’s music, it has been six long years since the release of her last album, titled “Glory”, back in 2016.

She has revealed she longs to release a new version of her debut single – and also teased her vocal skills with a video that she shared via Instagram on Friday.

Sharing a clip of herself singing a’cappella, Spears wrote: “This is me yesterday doing laundry and separating clothes… I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time a maybe too long.

Britney Spears continued: “and here’s me playing at my house with a different version of Baby.”

Spears, who warned fans she may never perform again after ending her conservatorship last year – went on to explain that she had plans to release new versions of her old single.

She wrote: “Well, I have asked for what I wanted for 14 years… a different version of Baby but have the producers actually work for me and put it together… a start…

“But as the TEAM said NO and serves me with 4 girls, my sister included, doing a 5 minute version of 4 remixed songs to a T not even having to give effort or dance… just shot it beautifully and the sound was NEW!!!

“They ruined it for me, embarrassed me and made me feel like absolutely nothing!!! The truth is a f***ing b***h!

However, she also poured cold water on hopes she might release the track as she pre-empted some fans suggesting she should release her preferred version of the track anyway.

Britney Spears wrote: “Pssss you say go do it NOW after 14 years of asking and telling… I worked my a** off then I was locked up in one place… It’s too late… Like I said, they ruined it for me.”

Must Read: WWE: Not Roman Reigns But Brock Lesnar Is The Highest-Paid Pro-Wrestler With An Additional $500,000 Per Main Event, Here’s The List Of Top 5 In 2022

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram