The Jonas family welcomes its newest member. You read that right. Months after Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas now expands their fam. The Game Of Thrones actress has given birth to her and the singer’s second child.

Advertisement

Sophie and Joe, who were blessed with their first daughter Willa in July 2020, welcomed their second child – a baby girl once more, earlier this month. Read on for more.

Advertisement

As per a People report, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have become parents once more. Representatives of both the ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ actress and the Jonas Brothers singer confirmed the same. As per reports circulating at the moment, Sophie reportedly gave birth to this baby girl in Miami, US, earlier this month. The new mommy is already home from the hospital.

On Thursday, representatives for both the stars confirmed the news of the arrival of their second child to People. The reps said, “Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl.”

Talking about Sophie’s second pregnancy, although glimpses of her baby bump were visible during multiple outings in 2022, the actress confirmed her pregnancy in an interview in May. Soon after talking about it, the happy parents were seen at the 2022 Met Gala red carpet. Dressed in a long-sleeve Louis Vuitton gown, which she paired with white-gold-and-diamond earrings, the then-mommy-to-be proudly showed off her bump.

Talking about expanding her family in her May interview, Sophie Turner said, “It’s what life is about for me – raising the next generation.” To this, she added, “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

Congratulations, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and the whole Jonas family on the arrival of your youngest member.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Ryan Gosling Is Doing The Barbie Film Not For Margot Robbie But For All The Kens Out There, Says “Nobody Plays With Them”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram