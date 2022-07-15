James Gunn has answered a burning question on whether Chris Hemsworth’s Thor appears in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The latest MCU venture, Thor: Love and Thunder, sees the actor reprise his role as the Asgardian for the fourth time in a standalone flick. Though it opened to a thunderous start, it has seen a major drop in its box office numbers since the opening weekend.

Currently, the movie has garnered $382 million globally. While talking about Love and Thunder, it featured several cameos of fan favourites like the GOTG gang, including Chris Pratt‘s Star-Lord, Karen Gillan’s Nebula, Pom Klementieff’s Mantis, Dave Bautista’s Drax, and many more.

Their appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder spark speculations around Thor appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. However, much to fans’ dismay, director James Gunn cleared those rumours once and for all and said that the Avenger was, in fact, never in the plan for GOTG 3.

James Gunn, who is known for being active on Twitter, replied to fan speculation over the same and said, “I appreciate the love, but Thor was never going to be in Vol 3.” Despite the many rumours, fans will, unfortunately, won’t be seeing Chris Hemsworth in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Check out the tweet here:

I appreciate the love but Thor was never going to be in Vol 3. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 13, 2022

However, this actually may not come as a surprise to many. Recently, Taika Waititi revealed that he knew nothing of the third instalment of GOTG and hadn’t even read the script before making Thor 4. Though Gunn and Waititi did collaborate on basic info about characters to not break the formation, nothing more has been discussed.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is said to be the last Guardians movie, and James Gunn has even said it may be his last Marvel directorial. Though, a Holiday Special will be released in December.

