Ms. Marvel passed with flying colours and is MCU’s highest-rated project. The Iman Vellani starrer aired its finale episode of season one, and despite the pre-release reservations, the latest Marvel series has topped the studios’ critical review scores. Phase 4 has seen the franchise diversifying itself in many ways.

Be it by introducing characters like Kamala Khan or Shang Chi or showing their first openly gay superheroes in Eternals, they are covering different aspects. The series features several desi songs, including the recent hit Pasoori, AR Rahman’s Oh Nanba, Tere Bina, Ritviz’s Sage, and more.

Now, as Ms. Marvel season one came to an end, its rating on Rotten Tomatoes has become record-breaking for the MCU. The Iman Vellani starrer clocked in 98% critics rating, becoming the highest in the entire history of Marvel. However, its audience ratings were a little lower, 80%. This comes as a surprise as before its release, fans didn’t expect the series to be as good as it is.

It is also a huge feat as Marvel has released several hit series like WandaVision, which had 91%, Loki and Hawkeye, which were rated 92%, and What If…?, which had 94%, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, which was rated 95% and more. But Ms. Marvel surpassed them all. Meanwhile, as we speak about the season finale, it captured a subject closer to the hearts of many.

Episode six featured the India-Pakistan partition and has been receiving praise for it. The creator of the show, Bisha K Ali, recently shared how the Partition became an important part of the show’s narrative. She looked back at other MCU period pieces like World War 2 in Captain America: The First Avenger.

“So if World War II exists in the MCU, and that part of our history can be canonised, then why not ours?” Ms. Marvel’s creator said. Besides Iman Vellani, the series also stars Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapoor, Rish Shah, Farhan Akhtar, Fawad Khan, and more.

