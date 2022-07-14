It is an undeniable fact that Marvel enjoys a massive fan following in almost every part of the world and the comic books only have a certain part to play in it. Their movies are what bring in the massive numbers and almost every one of their superhero films turn out to be a visual spectacle at the theatres. If you are a fan of the MCU movies, you are probably already aware that they require a lot of VFX work and now, seems like a part of the industry is not even willing to collaborate with them.

For the unversed, MCU has often faced criticism in the recent times over poor VFX and some people even believe that it has a lot to do with how badly they treat the VFX artists. Their latest film, Thor: Love and Thunder has also been a target lately but the biggest discussion kicked off when the trailer of She Hulk was dropped in May this year. Most people were of the opinion that the visuals are very poor and animated, contrary to what they had done with Hulk previously.

In a recent turn of events, a bunch of people have come forward to express how stressful it is to work with Marvel as a VFX artist with back-to-back deadlines and stressful work environment.

Reddit has a whole chain full of VFX artists who have worked with Marvel in the past, only to have a poor experience with it. “Yup. I request to not work on them, movies and TV shows. Unfortunately they’re becoming our biggest client. They expect a smorgasbord of options so they can change their mind 3 more times”, one of the Reddit users wrote. Here are a few more.

“I am on my third Marvel project in a row and literally just woke up 5.30 am on a Saturday with stress going “I don’t want to do this anymore”. I don’t give a sh*t if the Marvel fanboys eat it up and make Marvel billions (we don’t see any of that anyway). All you get from Marvel movies is stress and nothing else”, one of the ex-employees wrote.

