Angelina Jolie is allegedly glad that ex-Brad Pitt took the time to go to Rome, Italy, for their kids, Knox and Vivienne’s birthday. The former IT couple of Tinseltown once stole all the limelight due to their relationship. Jolie and Pitt, who met on the sets of Mr and Mrs Smith, are parents to six kids.

They began dating shortly after their first meeting in 2004, while Pitt was reportedly still married to Jennifer Aniston. But it wasn’t until 2014 that Brangelina tied the knot. However, their married life fell short after the Maleficent actress filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, and requested primary custody of their six children.

After that began their lengthy legal drama over the custody issue of their kids and their estates, including the famous French winery. Recently, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s twins Knox and Vivienne celebrated their 14th birthday in Rome, Italy. The whole family was present there, and as per some source, the Eternals actress is grateful for Brad to fly over the ocean for the occasion.

As per Hollywood Life, a source revealed that Angelina Jolie “is on a tight shooting schedule, so she’s relieved that Brad Pitt was able to come to Rome to see the kids and be there for Knox and Vivienne’s birthday, it means a lot to her that he made the trip.” The source continued, “She always bends over backward to make sure the kids get time with their dad, especially on special occasions like birthdays and holidays.”

“But in this situation, she was stressing about how to make it all work, so the fact that Brad stepped up and made the trip has taken a huge weight off her shoulders, his effort hasn’t gone unnoticed,” they continued. Both the actors are busy with their work.

Angelina Jolie will be directing the movie ‘Without Blood’ which stars Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir. While, Brad Pitt, who recently talked about retiring, will appear in a number of films, including Babylon, Bullet Train, and more.

