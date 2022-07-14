Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting their second baby together. We all know by now that the entire Kardashian and Jenner clan is larger than any sports team. Except for Kendall Jenner, each sister and brother, Rob, have kids. We also know that all the sisters like to have the same baby daddy for their kids.

Though rules change, considering Kourtney and Travis Barker trying to expand their family. Just recently, the youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, welcomed her second kid with Travis Scott. Now, it is Khloe who is said to be the one expecting.

As per E! News, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, who are parents to a daughter, True, will welcome a second child via surrogacy. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep told the outlet. This news comes months after Thompson’s paternity scandal. Several fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to it.

me trying to figure out the timeline of when khloe kardashian and tristan thompson decided to have another baby via surrogate, when he got another woman pregnant, and when khloe found out about it even though it has no effect on my life whatsoever pic.twitter.com/YXAKqXm9ZL — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) July 13, 2022

Khloe Kardashian: “I’m having another baby with Tristan!” Everyone on Earth: pic.twitter.com/oRrxjJFKg0 — Logan Leavitt (@LoganLeavitt) July 13, 2022

Me reading the Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson surrogate news pic.twitter.com/K48rCmXxW1 — dubkaf💛🐝 (@DubkafKathy) July 13, 2022

So Tristan Thompson agrees to have another baby with Khloe Kardashian via surrogate knowing damn well another woman is carrying his baby, born in December, who he hasn’t even met yet. Do I have this correct? This is some next level clownery. — Jessica💜 (@Cali_Girl090) July 13, 2022

Not Khloe Kardashian having another baby with Tristan???? I'm speechless. pic.twitter.com/9QzvogvoRB — 𝑩𝑬𝑨𝑻𝑹𝑰𝑺 🇲🇺 (@stacysylv) July 14, 2022

For the unversed, the Chicago Bulls player fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while he was with Khloe Kardashian. The Good American founder addressed this on their latest reality show, The Kardashians, which also saw Khloe trying to patch things up with Tristan Thompson.

However, this wasn’t the first time that Thompson has cheated on Khloe. In fact, it was revealed that Tristan kissed another woman while Khloe was delivering their first baby. Another scandal came forward when he was found with Kylie Jenner‘s best friend Jordyn Woods.

More cheating rumours surfaced after that. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were in an off-and-on relationship, but it is now said that she is only on talking terms with the basketball player. Some reports were that she is in the “early stages” of a new romance with an “investment banker.”

