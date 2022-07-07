The Kardashian and Jenners are always in the news. Be it their controversial statements, photoshop images, surgeries or relationships – the ladies of this reality show family never fail to make the headlines. In today’s throwback piece we tell you of the time Kylie Jenner opened up undergoing the knife and getting fillers.

What to know all that Kylie had to say? Well, scroll below and read this snippet from her 2019 conversation.

In a past conversation with Paper Mag, Kylie Jenner got candid and addressed the rumours of her undergone procedures to enhance her.

Telling the magazine that till then she had only tried fillers, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul said, “People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false.”

Kylie Jenner, further talking about undergoing surgeries, told the magazine for their cover story, “I’m terrified! I would never.” In the same conversation, Jenner also explained that the alterations she’s done to herself so far have all been filler-based. “They don’t understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do.” She then added, “It’s fillers.

I’m not denying that.”

The reality star, who told Cosmopolitan in 2015 “I’m not against surgery. I’d never say no, but I don’t desire it right now,” has since had quite a few modifications done to her body. These include getting temporary lip fillers in 2015 when she was around 17 (she spoke about in a KUWTK episode that year), dissolving her fillers in October 2018, and more.

Some netizens even suspected Kylie Jenner of getting a b**b job done after she welcomed her child, Stormi.

