Kim Kardashian recently launched SKNN BY KIM and is all out talking about it. Not only has she spoken about skincare, but she has also revealed that she and her boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson, bond over it and even go for injecting their pimples together.

Advertisement

In a recent conversation, the reality TV star, also spoke about a sweet thing Pete did for her and it will make you go ‘awww.’ Read it all here.

Advertisement

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – as reported by Hindustan Times, Kim Kardashian was asked if Pete Davidson gave her any input on her skincare line. Replying to it, the SKNN BY KIM founder said, “That’s like one of our major bonding things. We go to dermatologists together. We inject our pimple together at the same time. The dermatologist was like ‘Alright this is contagious. You guys always have pimples at the same time.'”

She further recalled a sweet skincare-related gesture that Pete Davidson did for her. Kim Kardashian said, “I knew it was special when I kept on talking all night like, ‘Oh my god, I have this pimple, I have this pimple, don’t let me fall asleep, I have to put pimple medicine on it before I go to sleep.’ Fell asleep, forgot, woke up in the morning with dried pimple medicine on my face. He put it on in my sleep. Such a gentleman!”

While Kim is not shying away from bestowing love on her current partner, the mother of four also praised and thanked her ex-husband Kanye West for his contribution towards SKNN BY KIM. Via an Instagram post, Kim shared that Ye played a pivotal part in the launch of her skincare line and him being the one who came up with the brand name, packaging and visual identity. She wrote on social media, “My creative process wouldn’t have been complete — and I always give credit where credit is due — without Kanye. He brought his team and introduced me to [creative director] Willo [Perron] and we came up with the new name. That was actually his idea, and the packaging shapes were his, and even the font he did — just like Skims.”

Kim Kardashian was married to Kanye West for nearly seven years but filed for divorce in 2021 and was declared legally single in March 2022. While the exes co-parent their four kids North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm, Kim confirmed her relationship with Pete Davidson soon after the judgment by sharing pictures of them together on her Instagram account.

While many of us are still trying to find ourselves a date, what do you think of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s bonding? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Must Read: Camille Vasquez Breaks Silence On Her Boyfriend’s Reaction To Dating Rumours With Johnny Depp: “He’s Met Him…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram