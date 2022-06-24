The one thing about the Kardashians and the Jenners is that they stick around even with all the fights and arguments that happen between them. They have entertained the audiences for years now and have lately been working on the new Hulu show, The Kardashians for the last few months. In a recent turn of events, Kim Kardashian decided to take up advice given by sister Khloe Kardashian on the show and guess what, it involves the vajayjay.

For the unversed, the duo Kim and Khloe, were previously in the news when an old video of them resurfaced on social media. In the clip, the former complimented the other for being in her best shape ever but decided to take a dig at Kourtney for the way she looks. Kim indirectly indicated in the video that Kourt is not the best-looking in the family and the internet was visibly surprised with the low blow.

As per Hollywood Life, in the most recent turn of events, Kim Kardashian announced through her Instagram that she has decided to widen the cloth around the v*gina of her SKIMS bodysuits. She explained how Khloe has wanted it for a while and wrote, “@khloekardashian it’s your lucky day!!! I’m in a @skims design meeting and we’re going to widen the shapewear bodysuit V*gina area just for YOU”.

In the video that she shared around the same time, Kim Kardashian said, “Khloe, you would be so proud. I’m in a full SKIMS shapewear meeting and guys, we are making the vagina part in the bodysuit thicker – wider, sorry. And we’re changing a few things for all of the comments and questions that you guys have been asking for for a really long time.” In her third video slide regarding the matter, Kim zoomed in on the part of the bodysuit being reconstructed and said, “Just for you Khlo. Widening it.”

As per The Sun, in April this year, Khloe Kardashian has mentioned the whole fitting problem with SKIMS in a conversation with Kim Kardashian. “You know how you guys make fun of me for having a bigger v*gina than most? You don’t want the v*gina hanging out the side of the SKIMS”, she was heard saying on The Kardashians.

