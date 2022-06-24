Camille Vasquez – the attorney who went from associate to partner at Brown Rudnick after representing actor Johnny Depp in the defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard – is kind of like a global star. While many praised her for how she cross-questioned those on the stand, others speculated about the relationship between the star and his lawyer.

While Camille has earlier opened up about these ‘dating rumours,’ the attorney has now revealed her boyfriend’s reaction to hearing them. For the unversed, Ms Vasquez is dating an England-based WeWork executive Edward Owen. Read on to know all she had to say.

During a recent interaction with Access Hollywood, Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez got candid about her boyfriend’s reaction to the rumours of her dating the Pirates of the Caribbean star. The much-loved attorney (Johnny’s fans are crazy for her cross-questioning skills) said, “He’s wonderful and supportive and loves me; has met Johnny. He knows that I’ve worked for Johnny for four-and-a-half years now, so there was no issue there ever. He’s just wonderful and supportive.”

In the same interview, Camille Vasquez revealed that she will continue to work for Johnny Depp. During the chat, she hinted that the actor is preparing to file another lawsuit in an unknown matter. She said, “We have another potential trial coming up in July.” Reports of them potentially collaborating crept up earlier this month stating that Ms Vasquez may represent Depp as he’s facing assault charges against Gregg ‘Rocky’ Brooks. Brooks- the location manager for Johnny’s 2018 movie ‘City of Lies’ claims that the actor hit him twice in the ribs and then yelled, “I’ll give you $100,000 to punch me right now!” while on sets.

In a conversation earlier this month, Camille shut down the romance rumours of her and Johnny by calling them “an unethical charge” as well as “s*xist.”

