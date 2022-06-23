Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trail got a lot of media attention. Every testimony made it to the news in detail. Whether it was Kate Moss, Whitney Henriquez or Paul Bettany, all of their statements were out there for the world to see. Things got more heated up as the legal battle was televised and even gained the lawyers a lot of followers. Owing to the same, Camille Vasquez is now no less than a celebrity.

As most know, Camille was an associate at her firm while she was hired as Johnny’s lawyer. She along with Benjamin Chew performed in a kick*ss manner and ended up bagging the victory for Pirates Of The Caribbean star. Vasquez not only won hearts but was also promoted at her firm to the position of ‘partner.’

Given the amount of attention Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial has received, it would be no surprise if the whole case actually is depicted in a movie. We don’t know about the high-profile actors but Camille Vasquez has already decided and revealed which actress she would want to see portray her character. Hint: it’s Maleficent actress!

Camille Vasquez revealed that she would want Maleficent actress Salma Hayek to play her role. Another possible option could be Eva Longoria. Well, we cannot agree more with her opinion as both the actress would bring a lot of confidence and fierceness to the character.

“I don’t know, some wonderful Latina…Salma Hayek or Eva Longoria. There’s been some people who have said I look a little bit like that [Eva Longoria],” Camille told Access Hollywood.

Meanwhile, there were also reports that Camille Vasquez is dating Johnny Depp but she ended up quashing all the rumours and called them ‘sexist.’

