Camille Vasquez – the American attorney who represented actor Johnny Depp in the defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard – is kind of like a global star. Fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean star have been praising her for giving her all in helping the star win the case, but some even speculated about the relationship between the two.

For those who don’t know, during the course of the six-week defamation trial that was live-streamed, one storyline spun by viewers was that Camille – who went from associate to partner at her firm, Brown Rudnick post the trial, was dating the Edward Scissorhands actor. While a source close to the trial dispelled the rumour, now Ms Vasquez has spoken up about it.

In a recent conversation with People, Camille Vasquez opened up about the rumours surrounding her and Johnny Depp dating. The attorney revealed that she was disappointed about people assuming that her interactions with Depp during the defamation trial were “inappropriate or unprofessional.” In fact, while talking about their closeness, Camille said that she cares deeply about her clients and that the actor has become a close friend to her over the course of four-and-a-half years that the team worked on his case.

Shutting down the romance rumours, Camille Vasquez told the portal, “It’s also an unethical charge being made. It’s s*xist.” The lawyer who represented Johnny Depp in the defamation case against Amber Heard added, “It’s unfortunate and it’s disappointing, but at the same time it kind of comes with the territory. I can’t say I was all that surprised.”

In the same conversation, Camille Vasquez also addressed her hugging Depp during the trial and said, “I’m Cuban and Colombian. I’m tactile. What do you want me to say? I hug everyone. And I’m not ashamed about that.” She also said, “my work is my love” and “when I love, I love really deeply.”

Talking about the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial, the court case came to an end on June 2 after the Aquaman actress was found in the wrong by the jury. They ordered her to pay USD 15 million to Depp in damages. In a countersuit that had been filed by Heard, Depp was also found liable and was ordered to pay USD 10 million to the actress.

