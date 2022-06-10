Jennifer Lopez opens up about her 2020 Super Bowl Halftime performance with Shakira. We all remember how the two pop queens set the stage on fire in 2020 during their sizzling hot NFL performance that took place in February two years ago. Besides Lopez and the Hip Don’t Lie singer, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin made guest appearances.

Advertisement

Several classics, including Empire, She Wolf, Jenny From the Block, On the Floor, and more, were sung by the two Latina artists. While the Waka Waka singer had three costume changes, JLo had five, and each was better than before.

Advertisement

Despite their performances being loved by thousands, Jennifer Lopez thinks it was the worst idea to share the stage with Shakira during the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime. While speaking about it, JLo didn’t hold back in the new documentary titled ‘Halftime’ that premiered at the Tribeca Festival recently.

“We have six f*cking minutes,” Jennifer Lopez said in the film. She noted how both she and Shakira only got a few minutes to sing a good portion of any song. “We have to have our singing moments. It’s not going to be a dance f*cking revue. We have to sing our message,” Lopez added.

“This is the worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl. It was the worst idea in the world,” Jennifer added. Meanwhile, Shakira is making the headlines these days over her separation from partner Gerard Piqué. Rumours are rife that the footballer cheated on the singer.

When it comes to Jennifer Lopez, she is happily engaged to be married to her beau Ben Affleck. They have been house hunting for a long time, and JLo recently called her relationship with the Justice League actor the best time of her life. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: “Ain’t Watching Aquaman 2 Unless Amber Heard (Mera) Is 100% Gone”: Johnny Depp Fans Boycott DC Film & Apologize To Jason Momoa!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram