As most know that the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard case’s verdict was out a few days ago, and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor won it. He was awarded $10.35 million, while Heard received $2 million. It is also known that Amber’s net worth, which is $8 million, is less than the sum she has to pay for damages.

After the verdict was out, memes and trolls started to attack the Aquaman actress over it. At the same time, another piece of news broke out around Heard appealing the judgment. The actress was disappointed over the final say and called it a setback in a statement.

Now, while Johnny Depp is celebrating his win with lavish dining and whatnot, it is being said that he may not make Amber Heard pay $10.35 million. During an appearance on Good Morning America, Depp’s lawyer Benjamin Chew was asked if a settlement between his client and Amber can be made where the latter agrees to not appeal in exchange for “him waiving monetary damages.”

“We obviously can’t disclose any attorney-client communications,” Chew said. “But as Mr. Depp testified and as we both made clear in our respective closings, this was never about money for him,” Johnny Depp’s lawyer added. “This was about restoring his reputation, and he’s done that,” he continued.

Could this mean that Amber Heard doesn’t have to pay the hefty amount?

Not a lot of information regarding the appeal has been made yet, other than that there are high chances of Heard moving forward with it. Even her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft previously spoke of having plans to do it.

Meanwhile, recently singer Billie Eilish, who was having a concert in the UK, sang an unreleased song titled, ‘TV,’ that took a slight dig at the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case. She referred to how the internet has gone crazy over the trial and has shifted focus from the issue of abortion rights in the US.

