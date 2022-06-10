A lot has happened ever since Johnny Depp won the defamation trial against Amber Heard. His lawyers Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew have been interacting with the media and sharing details on how happy he’s been ever since. They’ve also hinted at waiving off damages ordered by the court. Amidst it all, it is his fans who are demanding to remove his ex-wife from Aquaman 2 or they’ll boycott the Jason Momoa starrer. Scroll below for details!

Advertisement

As most know, Amber has also faced a huge reduction in her role as compared to the first instalment of DC extended universe. She claimed that it was due to the defamation trial that she suffered the setback. In addition, it was revealed that she failed to receive any hike for the sequel while Jason Momoa went from a remuneration of $3 million to $15 million.

Advertisement

As most know, it was during the UK trial against that Johnny Depp even lost Fantastic Beasts 3. The actor had even shot for a day but ousted irrespective. On the other hand, everyone knows how badly fans want him to return to Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise but Disney has decided to move on with a spin-off starring Margot Robbie. Netizens are now demanding Amber Heard to be removed from Aquaman 2 or they won’t watch the film.

Many fans have even apologized to Jason Momoa saying they love him but still won’t watch Aquaman 2 because their disliking for Amber Heard exceeds that love!

A user wrote, “The reason people would go see Aquaman 2 is for Jason Momoa, but I don’t think even he can save this film if @warnerbros insists on keeping Amber Heard. I mean holy shit…there’s nearly 5 million signatures to get rid of her & it’s still going strong.”

The reason people would go see Aquaman 2 is for Jason Momoa, but I don’t think even he can save this film if @warnerbros insists on keeping Amber Heard. I mean holy shit…there’s nearly 5 million signatures to get rid of her & it’s still going strong. https://t.co/fr49w6lIk6 — Karma (@AuntTeefah) June 9, 2022

“My deepest + greatest apologies to Jason Momoa @PrideOfGypsiesJ . To @warnerbros , I will NOT pay ANY amount of $ to see Aquaman 2 so long as that psychopathic b_tch #AmberTurd is in it,” tweeted another.

My deepest + greatest apologies to Jason Momoa @PrideOfGypsiesJ. To @warnerbros, I will NOT pay ANY amount of $ to see Aquaman 2 so long as that psychopathic b_tch #AmberTurd is in it. — Gwenhwyfar Aleistasiya Mór'Ríoghain / Gwen or Alyx (@Spellblade) June 10, 2022

A Johnny Depp supporter shared, “Love Jason Momoa but I’m not going to watch Aquaman 2 with AH in it. Sorry @wbpictures but I’m disappointed in your horrible decision”

Love Jason Momoa but I’m not going to watch Aquaman 2 with AH in it. Sorry @wbpictures but I’m disappointed in your horrible decision — Haley J #ENCGANG (@HaleyJ1126) June 10, 2022

“aint watching Aquaman 2 unless Mera is 100% gone, that cunt of an abuser doesnt deserve to be in a film with jason momoa, honestly she doesnt deserve shit,” another tweeted.

aint watching Aquaman 2 unless Mera is 100% gone, that cunt of an abuser doesnt deserve to be in a film with jason momoa, honestly she doesnt deserve shit. — Adam the Annoying One (@AdamHawks_EU) June 9, 2022

Well, it looks like Johnny Depp fans are adamant and the one to suffer will be Jason Momoa. There have been multiple petitions demanding Amber Heard to be removed as well.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Do You Know? Jurassic World Dominion Star Chris Pratt Stole Not 1 But 7 Props From The Sets Including A Raptor Tooth, His Vest & More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram