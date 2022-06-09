Johnny Depp has gold of heart and his fans know it really well. The actor has had a huge baggage off his shoulder as he recently won the defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. As he celebrates his 59th birthday today, reminiscing the time when he would dress up as Jack Sparrow from Pirates Of The Caribbean and visit hospitals to cheer up patients! Scroll below for details.

It was back in 2007 when Depp witnessed a really tough phase in his life. His daughter Lily-Rose Depp suffered kidney failure and was just 7 years old back then. She was at the Great Ormond Street Hospital for 9 long days and the actor along with his then-wife Vanessa Paradis would constantly be around her.

After Lily-Rose Depp recovered, Johnny Depp even donated $2 million to the hospital the following year. But that’s not it, ever since, he decided to dress up as Jack Sparrow from his famous Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise and visit patients.

Johnny Depp would cheer patients up and bring smiles to their faces. He even opened up about it at the Graham Norton Show saying, “For me, it’s a gift. They give me the gift. When my daughter was ill in Great Ormond Street it was the darkest period of my life. I’d always done these visits but after that experience, the visits became more and more important. The kids are so courageous but to be able to bring a smile or a giggle to the parents means everything in the world to me.”

There also are videos of Johnny visiting hospitals and interacting with fans there. Check out one of the viral clips below:

That is a really sweet gesture by Johnny Depp, isn’t it? Indeed the reason why thousands of fans gathered outside Virginia court during the defamation trial against Amber Heard and showed their support for the actor.

Happiest Birthday to Johnny Depp & we hope this year is a wonder for him!

