Simu Liu doesn’t think the box office fight between Spider-Man: No Way Home and Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings was fair. Liu made his MCU debut as Shang-Chi in the 2021 film. It was received with positive reviews and did well at the box office, too considering the limitations set by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It made $432 million globally, and soon after, a sequel was confirmed. However, it was Tom Holland’s third solo adventure as the Wall Crawler that blew everyone’s mind with its huge box office collection. With $1.9 billion in earnings, No Way Home became the 6th highest-grossing movie of all time.

A huge feat for Marvel, which remains unparalleled as of yet. Now, Simu Liu speaks on Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: No Way Home’s box office fight. It is important to note that the former MCU flick broke several records as well. This includes one of the biggest Labor Day weekend openings and creating the first $200 million US collection under the pandemic.

While speaking at the Awesome Con, Simu Liu was asked which superhero he would like to fight. It was then that Liu said, “We had such a great run. Shang-Chi came out we saved cinema, we set a Labor Day box office record.” The actor continued, “And then Spider-Man came along. In my humble opinion, great movie loved it.”

“I grew up watching [Spider-Man movies], I’ve seen all of them. But in my opinion, [they] deployed a cheat code and brought back nostalgia all the way [from 20 years ago],” the Kim’s Convenience actor added. “I would love to have a friendly chat with Spider-Man, I think that would be really fun in the octagon. I get my [ten] rings, though,” Simu said.

A comparison between Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home cannot be made anyway.

