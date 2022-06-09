Johnny Depp has bagged a victory against Amber Heard in the defamation trial. It was the UK trial in 2020 that he lost and it impacted his career in a huge way. Pirates Of The Caribbean is currently moving on with a spin-off starring Margot Robbie. Fantastic Beasts 3 also witnessed him being replaced despite shooting for a day. Amid it all, Camille Vasquez is now revealing how happy JD ever since he won the latest suit.

As most know, Camille Vasquez is the attorney of Johnny, who made a lot of headlines during the defamation trial. There have been multiple occasions when she grilled Heard on the stands and was lauded for the same on social media. She reportedly also has been promoted as a ‘partner’ at her law firm after her exceptional performance in the case.

In an interaction with TODAY, Camille Vasquez has revealed the reaction of Johnny Depp ever since he won the case against Amber Heard. “An overwhelming sense of relief. I was speaking with a mutual friend of Johnny and ours and he said, ‘I haven’t seen Johnny smile like that in six years’. The verdict is overwhelmingly positive for Johnny,” said the lawyer.

Just not Camille Vasquez, even lawyer Benjamin Chew shared why he thinks the jury believed Johnny Depp and not Amber Heard. “The weight of the world is off of his shoulder. He’s got his life back. We had ultimate confidence in Johnny, the jury, and the facts of this case. You can only hope that the jury will see it and in this case, they did. The verdict was overwhelmingly in his favour. Johnny owned his issues, he was very candid about his alcohol and drug issues, and he was candid about some unfortunate texts that he wrote. I think it was in sharp contrast to Miss Heard who didn’t seem or at least the jury may have perceived that she didn’t take accountability for anything. We feel very confident that there are no errors that would justify any kind of successful appeal,” he said.

Well, everything looks fine so far and Johnny Depp has all the reasons to celebrate!

