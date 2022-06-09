Jurassic World Dominion is set to release tomorrow, and a lot is expected from it, considering that the last two instalments were box office hits. Previously, Chris Pratt, aka Owen Grady, compared the JW franchise with that of MCU as Dominion is also bringing back former characters, much like Spider-Man: No Way Home.

For the unversed, JW3 sees the Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum return to the big screen. Though, Jeff was in the Fallen Kingdom as well. Now that the movie is just a day away from its big premiere, its ratings are out.

It is the third part of the franchise, and Jurassic World Dominion is rated the lowest amongst them on Rotten Tomatoes. As of now, it has a 39% critics rating. It has surpassed the 47% rating of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, while the first instalment had a 71% score. Though the ratings of JW3 can change in the coming weeks, and we are yet to see the audience score.

It is not just the ratings that are poor. The early reactions to Jurassic World Dominion were out, and the Chris Pratt fans might get disappointed with the threequel. On top of that, the latest box office projections have also seen a drop from $165 million to $125 million opening in the US.

Looking at all these points, it seems like JW3 won’t create the same impact as the previous two films did at the box office. It is important to note that Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick, which has a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, can give competition to the Chris Pratt starrer.

Fans will have to wait just a day more to see how good Jurassic World Dominion is.

