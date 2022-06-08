Johnny Depp’s glorious win from the controversial defamation trial he had filed against estranged wife Amber Heard is still being rejoiced to date. While many are celebrating the win, some are also condemning and calling the trial unfair against Amber.

Nevertheless, the defamation case win has got Depp’s lawyers Ben Chew & Camille Vasquez rise to immense fame worldwide. The lawyers are now opening up about the case on morning shows too.

In a recent interview with Good Morning America’s George Stephanopoulos, Johnny Depp’s lawyer Ben Chew & Camille Vasquez were seen having a conversation regarding Depp’s win over Amber Heard. During the interview when Stephanopoulos asked if Social media had any part in the decision-making of the jury Chew said, “My view is that social media played no role whatsoever. This was a decision made by the jury on the evidence presented by both sides, and as Camille said, it was overwhelmingly in Mr. Depp’s favor.”

Continuing the interview, when George Stephanopoulos asked Ben Chew & Camille Vasquez about their take on Amber Heard’s lawyer’s comments on their arrival as a “‘victory lap for setting back decades of how women can be treated in the courtroom”. Camille claimed the statement to be completely disappointing. She said, “We’re only speaking about what happened in this case. And the facts, in this case, were overwhelmingly positive for Johnny and the verdict speaks for itself.”

When asked if this Verdict would have any effect on the victims of domestic violence victims or on the Me too moment, Camille said, “I think our response to that is we encourage any victim to come forward. Domestic violence doesn’t have a gender … We do not [think this has any negative impact to the #MeToo movement]. We believe that the verdict speaks for itself, the facts are what they were, and the jury made a unanimous decision based on those facts.”

Further, when asked about the Monetary reward Johnny Depp gained from winning the defamation case, Chew said that it “was never about money for Mr. Depp … this was about restoring his reputation — and he’s done that. It was a total win for Johnny.”

After this interview, Ben & Camille were seen discussing the case and claiming the same on another morning show too.

